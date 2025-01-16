Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Dunn is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Blazers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest). Dunn has been a regular starter for the Clippers this season, as he's featured in the first unit in 27 of his 39 appearances. He's averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game when deployed with the first unit.

