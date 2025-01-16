Kris Dunn News: Starting Thursday

Dunn is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Blazers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest). Dunn has been a regular starter for the Clippers this season, as he's featured in the first unit in 27 of his 39 appearances. He's averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game when deployed with the first unit.