Kris Dunn News: Starting Thursday

Dunn will start Thursday versus the Pelicans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Darius Garland (toe) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) are taking the night off, so Dunn will return to the first unit and he'll be joined by Jordan Miller, Derrick Jones, John Collins and Brook Lopez. As a starter this season, Dunn owns averages of 7.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals per game.