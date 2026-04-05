Kris Dunn News: Starting versus Kings

Dunn will start in Sunday's game against Sacramento, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will make his first start since the 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. In 63 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the 32-year-old has averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.6 steals across 28.1 minutes per game.