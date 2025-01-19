Kris Dunn News: Suiting up Sunday

Dunn (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Dunn was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, and while he'll give it a go, he'll be coming off the bench since Kawhi Leonard is also available and starting. Dunn has started in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.