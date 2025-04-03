Kris Dunn News: Well-rounded showing in victory
Dunn ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Pelicans.
Dunn checked a few boxes for Los Angeles during Wednesday's win over New Orleans, coming three rebounds shy of a double-double. The 30-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.
