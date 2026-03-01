Kris Murray Injury: Exits early Sunday
Murray (illness) will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks. He'll finish with no counting stats across four minutes.
Murray got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over four minutes before exiting the contest due to an illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Memphis.
