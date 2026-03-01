Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Murray (illness) will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks. He'll finish with no counting stats across four minutes.

Murray got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over four minutes before exiting the contest due to an illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Memphis.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
