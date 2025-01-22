Kris Murray Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Murray (chest) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.
After sitting in Tuesday's win over Miami, Murray remains iffy to suit up for the Blazers on Thursday due to a chest contusion. If the 24-year-old is downgraded to out against Orlando, Portland would figure to give Jerami Grant a heavy workload from the starting lineup, and more reserve playing time would be available to Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton.
