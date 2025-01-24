Kris Murray Injury: Iffy Friday
Murray (chest) is questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Murray is in danger of missing the second leg of the club's back-to-back set due to a chest contusion. The 24-year-old was able to play in the first half of the back-to-back set in Thursday's loss to Orlando, during which he posted six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes. Jabari Walker could see extended run if Murray is sidelined.
