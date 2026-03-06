Kris Murray Injury: Not playing Friday
Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Murray initially drew the questionable tag, but the third-year pro will miss a second consecutive game while battling through an illness, so Scoot Henderson should remain in the starting lineup for Friday's contest. Murray's next chance to play is Sunday against the Pacers.
