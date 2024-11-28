Kris Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Murray (chest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Murray has missed the Blazers' last two games due to a bruised sternum. The questionable tag for this game suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, but even if he were to be available, he wouldn't make a significant impact in the rotation. Murray is averaging just 13.6 minutes per game across 16 appearances off the bench in 2024-25.