Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Murray (chest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Murray has missed the Blazers' last two games due to a bruised sternum. The questionable tag for this game suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, but even if he were to be available, he wouldn't make a significant impact in the rotation. Murray is averaging just 13.6 minutes per game across 16 appearances off the bench in 2024-25.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now