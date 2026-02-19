Kris Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday
Murray (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Murray hasn't played since Jan. 5 due to a lumbar strain, though he appears to be nearing a return to action and was a full participant in Thursday's practice, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland. Through 34 regular-season outings (11 starts), he has averaged 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 127 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2624 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 743 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 743 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More