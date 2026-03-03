Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:15pm

Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray departed Sunday's matchup early due to an illness, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action. The team will presumably re-evaluate the Iowa product leading up to Wednesday's tipoff before providing another update on his status.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More
