Kris Murray Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Murray departed Sunday's matchup early due to an illness, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action. The team will presumably re-evaluate the Iowa product leading up to Wednesday's tipoff before providing another update on his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 265 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1219 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2636 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 755 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More