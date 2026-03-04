Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Murray (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Murray attempted to play through the illness during Sunday's loss to the Hawks, but he exited the game after just four minutes and will now miss Wednesday's contest. Murray's next chance to play will come Friday in Houston.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
