Kris Murray Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Murray (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Murray attempted to play through the illness during Sunday's loss to the Hawks, but he exited the game after just four minutes and will now miss Wednesday's contest. Murray's next chance to play will come Friday in Houston.
