Kris Murray Injury: Won't go vs. Denver
Murray (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Murray was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a bruised left quad, and the issue is significant enough to hold him out. Jerami Grant (knee) is also sidelined, so Jabari Walker could pick up a few extra minutes in the frontcourt Monday.
