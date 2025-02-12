Fantasy Basketball
Kris Murray News: Active and starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Murray (quadriceps) is part of the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Murray was initially labeled questionable for the contest due to a bruised left quad, but he'll be active and make his first start of the year. Jerami Grant (knee), Matisse Thybulle (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) have been ruled out, so Murray should be in line for as many minutes as he can handle.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
