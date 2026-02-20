Kris Murray News: Available Friday
Murray (back) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Murray will return from a 19-game absence due to a lumbar strain. Through 34 regular-season outings (11 starts), he has averaged 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. However, the team is mostly healthy Friday, so he isn't likely to reach the 25-minute mark.
