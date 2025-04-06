Kris Murray News: Drops season-high 18 points
Murray supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over the Spurs.
Murray played a significant role Sunday, pouring in a season-high 18 points. He has now played at least 27 minutes in two straight games, an indication that he could end the season as a prominent part of the rotation. With that said, prior to his last two games, Murray had failed to score in six straight contests.
