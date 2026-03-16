Kris Murray News: Falls out of rotation Sunday

Murray (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

After a recent two-game absence due to an illness, Murray had played in each of the Trail Blazers' previous three contests but was held to just three points in 43 minutes while shooting 1-for-6 from the field. Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter opted to drop the struggling Murray from the rotation Sunday, resulting in Sidy Cissoko claiming a spot on the second unit. With Portland listing Vit Krejci (calf) as doubtful and Robert Williams (knee) as questionable for the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday in Brooklyn, Murray should have a good chance at resurfacing in the rotation if either or both players sit.