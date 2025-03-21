Kris Murray News: Gets starting nod Friday

Murray is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

The Trail Blazers will be depleted for this matchup, so Murray will get the starting nod for this contest. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have, though, as he'll start alongside Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija in the frontcourt. Murray is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game in three starts this season.