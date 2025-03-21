Fantasy Basketball
Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Murray is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

The Trail Blazers will be depleted for this matchup, so Murray will get the starting nod for this contest. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have, though, as he'll start alongside Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija in the frontcourt. Murray is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game in three starts this season.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers

