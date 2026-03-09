Kris Murray News: Handles meager role in return

Murray (illness) registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 16 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over Indiana.

Murray returned from a two-game absence Sunday after battling an illness. With Deni Avdija (back) also returning to action in the 20-point win, the Trail Blazers are now close to full health at forward and on the wing. Murray is unlikely to see his playing time pick up dramatically moving forward, making it difficult to depend on him for fantasy purposes.