Kris Murray News: Heads back to bench

Murray is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Toumani Camara returning from a calf injury Wednesday, it's not surprising to see Murray head back to the bench. Murray has averaged 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks in 13.2 minutes over his last 10 games off the bench, significantly reducing his fantasy value.