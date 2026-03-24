Kris Murray News: Matches season high in scoring
Murray ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 134-99 victory over the Nets.
The absence of Jerami Grant (foot) opened the door to more playing time for Murray, who took advantage of the opportunity by tying a season best in points and setting a season high in dimes. However, Murray is likely to revert back to a lesser role once Grant is healthy, which could drop his minutes back under the 20s.
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