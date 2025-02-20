Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray News: Not starting vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Murray is not in the starting five for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Blazers will receive reinforcements in the frontcourt since Jerami Grant (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are available, so Murray will return to his regular bench role. He's averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game when playing with the second unit this season.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now