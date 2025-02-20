Kris Murray News: Not starting vs. Lakers

Murray is not in the starting five for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Blazers will receive reinforcements in the frontcourt since Jerami Grant (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are available, so Murray will return to his regular bench role. He's averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game when playing with the second unit this season.