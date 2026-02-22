Kris Murray headshot

Kris Murray News: Plays garbage time in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Murray (back) played nine minutes off the bench in Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound.

Back in action for the first time since Jan. 5 following a 19-game absence due to a lumbar strain, Murray didn't check into the contest until the start of the fourth quarter, when Denver had already built a 40-point lead. Based on his usage Friday, Murray doesn't look like he'll be a regular part of the rotation now that Portland is at close to full strength.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
