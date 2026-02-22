Kris Murray News: Plays garbage time in return
Murray (back) played nine minutes off the bench in Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound.
Back in action for the first time since Jan. 5 following a 19-game absence due to a lumbar strain, Murray didn't check into the contest until the start of the fourth quarter, when Denver had already built a 40-point lead. Based on his usage Friday, Murray doesn't look like he'll be a regular part of the rotation now that Portland is at close to full strength.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2627 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 746 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 746 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Murray See More