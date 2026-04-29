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Kris Murray News: Plays solid role in third season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Murray finished with no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While he closed the season in a muted role, Murray was serviceable for Portland overall in 2025-26. The third-year swingman made 15 starts during the regular season, averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in a career-high 23.4 minutes per tilt covering 57 games. Murray figures to play a similar role for the Trail Blazers next year.

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers
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