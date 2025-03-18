Kris Murray News: Records four steals

Murray closed Monday's 112-97 win over the Wizards with five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 37 minutes.

Murray matched his career-high mark of four steals in the win, logging a massive workload in the process. This was also his third career game with double-digit rebounds. Murray is typically a low-usage role player for Portland, but he made the most of his spot start with Toumani Camara (calf) out and Jerami Grant (knee) on the sidelines again. He's worth monitoring as a potential streamer in deeper leagues if Camara misses more time.