Kris Murray News: Sees 16 minutes in win
Murray registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 16 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over Indiana.
Murray returned from a two-game absence Sunday after battling an illness. The Trail Blazers are getting healthier, and Murray may be a fringe rotation player most nights.
