Kris Murray News: Sliding to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 1:09pm

Murray will come off the bench in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Deni Avdija returning to game action from a quadricep injury, Murray will slide back to the bench. The second-year forward has received inconsistent playing time of late, averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.2 minutes per contest in his last six outings (two starts).

