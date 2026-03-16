Kris Murray News: Spark off bench in win

Murray totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 114-95 victory over the Nets.

After going unused off the bench Sunday, Murray saw extended run Monday and made the most of it, contributing an ultra-efficient 14 points in a winning effort. This marked the Iowa product's second-highest scoring output of the season, with his top mark being a 16-point performance against the Timberwolves on Feb. 24, and his ninth double-digit scoring effort of the campaign. The availability of Vit Krejci (calf) moving forward will likely factor into Murray's role, though Monday's showing bodes well for him to remain in the rotation.