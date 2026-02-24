Kris Murray News: Will start Tuesday
Murray will start Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
With Deni Avdija (back) sidelined, Murray will enter the starting five in his third outing back from a 19-game absence due to a lumbar strain. As a starter this season (11 games), the 25-year-old has averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.2 minutes per tilt.
