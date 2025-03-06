Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis will miss his fourth straight contest Thursday due to an illness. With Al Horford (toe) also out, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should receive the majority of Boston's center minutes against Philadelphia. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.

