Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 10:01am

Boston assigned Porzingis (foot) to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This is the next phase of Porzingis' recovery as he continues to trend in the right direction. Following Monday's practice, Porzingis will be recalled to Boston where he will continue to ramp up his workload. A target date for his return to live action for the Celtics has yet to be announced, but fantasy managers should be prepared to see him in the coming weeks.

