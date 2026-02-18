Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Chance to play Thursday

Porzingis (Achilles) participated in practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis has a legitimate shot at making his Warriors debut Thursday after participating in back-to-back practices this week. The veteran big man hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 7 due to a left Achilles injury. Given the lengthy absence, expect Porzingis to be limited if available. Still, his return could cut into the playing time of Gui Santos and Quinten Post.