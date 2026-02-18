Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Chance to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Porzingis (Achilles) participated in practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis has a legitimate shot at making his Warriors debut Thursday after participating in back-to-back practices this week. The veteran big man hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 7 due to a left Achilles injury. Given the lengthy absence, expect Porzingis to be limited if available. Still, his return could cut into the playing time of Gui Santos and Quinten Post.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
