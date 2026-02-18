Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Chance to play Thursday
Porzingis (Achilles) participated in practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Porzingis has a legitimate shot at making his Warriors debut Thursday after participating in back-to-back practices this week. The veteran big man hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 7 due to a left Achilles injury. Given the lengthy absence, expect Porzingis to be limited if available. Still, his return could cut into the playing time of Gui Santos and Quinten Post.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 711 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 711 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1712 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 513 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More