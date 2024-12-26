Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Deemed questionable against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis suffered a left ankle sprain against Philadelphia on Wednesday and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. While it appears that the 29-year-old big man has avoided a long-term injury, Al Horford and Luke Kornet are candidates to receive increased playing time if Porzingis is unable to suit up against Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now