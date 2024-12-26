Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Deemed questionable against Indiana
Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis suffered a left ankle sprain against Philadelphia on Wednesday and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. While it appears that the 29-year-old big man has avoided a long-term injury, Al Horford and Luke Kornet are candidates to receive increased playing time if Porzingis is unable to suit up against Indiana.
