Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Deemed questionable against Indiana

Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis suffered a left ankle sprain against Philadelphia on Wednesday and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. While it appears that the 29-year-old big man has avoided a long-term injury, Al Horford and Luke Kornet are candidates to receive increased playing time if Porzingis is unable to suit up against Indiana.