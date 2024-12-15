Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Porzingis (heel) left Sunday's game against the Wizards in the second quarter and did not return.

Porzignis suffered a heel injury in the second quarter and was ultimately unable to return. He concludes the contest with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of action. If he is forced to miss time, Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet are likely to see increased roles.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
