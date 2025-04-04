Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doesn't return vs. Phoenix

Porzingis didn't return during Friday's 123-103 win over the Suns due to a nasal laceration. He finished the game with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes.

Porzingis exited to the locker room with 11:32 remaining in the final quarter and required stitches after taking an elbow to the nose from an opposing player. The star big man was questionable to return after coming back to the Boston bench, though the Celtics already had a comfortable lead and likely wanted to exercise caution with Porzingis. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Wizards.