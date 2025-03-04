Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against Portland, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis was able to participate in Tuesday's practice, though he is still expected to miss his third consecutive contest due to the non-COVID illness. If the big man remains sidelined, Luke Kornet and Al Horford are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
