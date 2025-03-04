Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:25pm

Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against Portland, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was able to participate in Tuesday's practice, though he is still expected to miss his third consecutive contest due to the non-COVID illness. If the big man remains sidelined, Luke Kornet and Al Horford are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics

