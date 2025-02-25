Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doubtful Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:20pm

Porzingis (illness) has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

After a well-rounded performance in Sunday's win against the Knicks, Porzingis is trending toward not playing Tuesday in Toronto due to illness. If the veteran big man cannot play against the Raptors, the Celtics will likely turn to Luke Kornet and Al Horford to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

