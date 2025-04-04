Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Exits to locker room Friday

Porzingis exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis caught an elbow to the face from an opposing player and left for the locker room with 11:32 remaining in the final quarter. If the star big man is unable to return, Luke Kornet and Al Horford will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.