Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to play
Porzingis (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Suns for the Play-In Tournament, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis is carrying a questionable tag which is par for the course, but the Warriors are planning on him suiting up with their season on the line. Presumably, he'll see a modest workload if given the green light.
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