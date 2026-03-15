Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Porzingis (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr stated ahead of Sunday's contest that although Porzingis is out for Sunday, he is expected to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. In his last two appearances, Porzingis is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago