Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 12:03pm

Porzingis is probable heading into Monday's game against Dallas.

Porzingis was injured in Friday's meeting with Detroit and didn't suit up for Saturday's 126-110 loss to Atlanta. With Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) both sidelined, Porzingis will likely find himself back in the starting lineup if he's cleared to get back on the court. The 30-year-old has struggled from a production standpoint since arriving in Golden State, averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per contest (seven games).

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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