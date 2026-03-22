Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to play Monday

Porzingis is probable heading into Monday's game against Dallas.

Porzingis was injured in Friday's meeting with Detroit and didn't suit up for Saturday's 126-110 loss to Atlanta. With Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) both sidelined, Porzingis will likely find himself back in the starting lineup if he's cleared to get back on the court. The 30-year-old has struggled from a production standpoint since arriving in Golden State, averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per contest (seven games).