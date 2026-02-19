Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 5:26pm

Porzingis (Achilles) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis appears likely to make his Warriors debut Thursday, though he'll come off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction if he plays. The veteran big man hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lingering left Achilles issue. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes per game in 17 regular-season outings (12 starts) with the Hawks before being traded to Golden State on Feb. 4.

