Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:36am

Porzingis (heel) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Coach Joe Mazulla said Porzingis looked good and was moving around well, and that bodes well for his status against the Bulls on Thursday. The Celtics want to see how his body responds to the practice, so fantasy managers could expect a potential questionable tag on the upcoming injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
