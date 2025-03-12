Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 9:10am

Porzingis (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.com reports.

Porzingis has missed six straight games and seven of the past eight for Boston, but he's trending in the right direction for a potential return. If he does receive the green light to suit up, Porzingis could be eased back into things for the Celtics in the form of restrictions.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now