Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Goes through shootaround

Porzingis (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.com reports.

Porzingis has missed six straight games and seven of the past eight for Boston, but he's trending in the right direction for a potential return. If he does receive the green light to suit up, Porzingis could be eased back into things for the Celtics in the form of restrictions.