Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Porzingis is in danger of sitting out Tuesday due to right knee soreness. Draymond Green would be in line for a larger share of the center minutes if Porzingis cannot play, with Charles Bassey handling the backup role in this case.
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