Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Porzingis is in danger of sitting out Tuesday due to right knee soreness. Draymond Green would be in line for a larger share of the center minutes if Porzingis cannot play, with Charles Bassey handling the backup role in this case.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Alex Barutha
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago