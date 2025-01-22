Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Porzingis will likely play in just one of these games at best. Al Horford (toe) is also questionable, so Luke Kornet could be on the streaming radar for this back-to-back.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now