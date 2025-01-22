Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Porzingis will likely play in just one of these games at best. Al Horford (toe) is also questionable, so Luke Kornet could be on the streaming radar for this back-to-back.