Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Iffy to return Friday

Porzingis received stitches after suffering a nasal laceration during Friday's game against the Suns and is considered questionable to return, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

With just a few minutes remaining in the game and the Celtics holding down a comfortable lead, Porzingis' night is most likely over. He produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes before checking out of the contest with 11:32 remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a blow to the face.