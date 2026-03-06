Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Porzingis (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Porzingis is considered day-to-day but is still waiting to make his Golden State debut. He's traveling with the team on this road trip, suggesting a return to action is in his near future.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
