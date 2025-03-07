Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis could miss his fifth consecutive contest Saturday due to a non-COVID illness. However, the big man is seemingly optimistic about his chances of suiting up, as he announced via Instagram on Friday that he'd play Saturday, per Noa Dalzell of sbnation.com. Porzingis has appeared in three outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 28.3 minutes per contest.